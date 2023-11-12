Ellevest Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 191.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 51.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,109. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

