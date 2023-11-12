Ellevest Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $465,000.

VNQI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 249,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

