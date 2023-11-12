Ellevest Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $228.49. 1,429,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $232.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

