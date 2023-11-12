Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,168. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

