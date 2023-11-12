Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $75,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.38. 6,802,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,679. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

