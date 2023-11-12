Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $267.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,118. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $191.45 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,406 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.