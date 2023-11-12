Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,338 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 609,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,498. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

