Ellevest Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $63.17. 6,934,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,931. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

