Ellevest Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 3.4 %

ADBE traded up $19.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $597.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,440. The company has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $598.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.