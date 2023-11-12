Ellevest Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.55. 2,385,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.