Ellevest Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

ACN stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.69. 1,433,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.31. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

