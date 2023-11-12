Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. 1,889,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,460. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

