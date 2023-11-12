Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 1,853,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

