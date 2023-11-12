Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 891,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 107,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.