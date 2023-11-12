Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $65.28. 3,157,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,927. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

