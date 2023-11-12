Ellevest Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,148. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

