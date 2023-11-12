Ellevest Inc. Sells 6,924 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $297,123.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $297,123.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,165 shares of company stock valued at $73,170,207 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

