Ellevest Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

AMGN stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $291.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

