Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Eltek Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELTK opened at $11.35 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

About Eltek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

