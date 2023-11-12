Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of ELTK opened at $11.35 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
