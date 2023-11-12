Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 106,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.