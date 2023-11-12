Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 249.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 57,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $3,270,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

