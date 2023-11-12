Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

TGT traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.33. 6,239,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

