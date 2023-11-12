Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 204 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.47. 1,148,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

