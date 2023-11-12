Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,386,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 378,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,753 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,051,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 7,520,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

