Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,177.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

YEAR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

