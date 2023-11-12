Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.96. 95,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.24 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

