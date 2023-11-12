Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

PGR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $160.39. 2,988,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

