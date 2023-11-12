Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 827 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.81. 53,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.