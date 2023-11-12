Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 762,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

