Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,496 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

