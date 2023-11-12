Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAFI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Get AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

TAFI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.