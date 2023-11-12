Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAFI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000.
AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance
TAFI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.
AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile
The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.
