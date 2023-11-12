Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,893,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,807,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 10,245,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,921,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

