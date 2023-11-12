Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $577.12. 1,909,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,059. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

