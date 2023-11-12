Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 977,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

