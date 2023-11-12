Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $158.10. 322,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.49. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

