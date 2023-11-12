Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

MGV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 113,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

