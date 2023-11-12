Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.