Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

