Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Price Performance
Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $22.00.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 104.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.