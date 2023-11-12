Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Enstar Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.68. 3,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

