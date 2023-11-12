Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 9,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

