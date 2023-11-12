Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $103,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $767.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $632.45 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $5,762,026. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

