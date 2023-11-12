Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $222.44 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

