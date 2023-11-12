Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

