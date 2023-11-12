Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,904.8% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,454,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

