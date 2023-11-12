Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.