Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
