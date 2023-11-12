Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.01.

Euronav Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

