Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $56.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

EVRG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

