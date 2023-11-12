EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVTC opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

